Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, celebrates a year of remarkable growth and achievement at its home in Terminal A, Zayed International Airport.

Since the full transition to the new terminal in November 2023, the airline has significantly expanded its operations from 1,336 weekly flights to 1,732, and connects Abu Dhabi to more than 80 destinations worldwide through its extensive network.

Operating from the world-class Terminal A, Etihad has played a crucial role in Zayed International Airport's recognition as the fastest-growing airport in the Middle East for scheduled seat capacity on international flights, with capacity to handle up to 45 million passengers annually.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “In just one year, Terminal A has transformed the travel experience for our guests and supported Etihad's ambitious growth plans. This world-class facility has enabled us to enhance our service standards significantly, offering greater comfort and convenience while strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global aviation hub. As we continue to expand our network and fleet, Terminal A provides the perfect platform for Etihad's next chapter of growth.”

The airline's premium offering has reached new heights with its flagship First and Business class lounges, spanning three floors. These exclusive spaces feature the Be Relax Spa, which is open to all passengers, with complimentary treatments for First Class and Residence guests. The lounges showcase the Liwan Global Dining restaurant with live cooking stations and buffet, and the iconic Constellation Bar adorned with a 25-metre glass lighting sculpture depicting the Abu Dhabi skyline.

The lounges offer direct boarding access from three gates and include dedicated family spaces, relaxation rooms with day beds, showers, and VIP rooms for First class lounge guests.

In addition, for arriving Guests, the Etihad Chauffeur waiting area offers shower facilities and grab-and-go snacks – allowing Guests to refresh after their flight before availing the Etihad chauffeur service.

Enhancing the guest experience has been a key focus throughout Etihad's first year at Terminal A. Guests using self-service kiosks with biometric face recognition can complete their bag drop in as little as 30 seconds. The new terminal's biometric technology, available at check-in, boarding gate, and immigration touchpoints today, has ambitious plans for future roll out further supporting a smooth and swift journey for passengers.

The recent transition of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility to Terminal A further enhances the passenger experience, making Abu Dhabi the only US preclearance facility in the Middle East and Asia. This service allows Etihad's guests to complete all US immigration and customs formalities before departure, enabling seamless arrival in the United States.

Following continued fleet expansion in 2024 and with more aircraft joining in 2025, Etihad Airways continues its network expansion strategy, introducing new destinations across the globe from its home at Zayed International Airport.