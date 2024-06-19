Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the UAE, has celebrated the start of its flights to Jaipur, India.

A welcome ceremony at Jaipur International Airport today acclaimed the new route, which offers guests four non-stop services a week, enhancing connectivity between one of India's cultural treasures, and the rest of the world, via Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "We are thrilled to start four weekly flights to Jaipur, a significant cultural and commercial centre. By establishing this crucial air link with Rajasthan, we aim to meet the increasing demand from travellers in and around the region, providing them with convenient access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and seamless connectivity to our extensive global network, while delivering a remarkable flying experience.”

The start of the Jaipur service further underlines Etihad’s deepening commitment to the Indian market where the airline has increased its capacity by a third over the past 12 months.

The flights will be operated with aircraft from the Airbus A320 family.