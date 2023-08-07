Emirates has unveiled its new collection of stylish Bulgari amenity kits for the Autumn/Winter season in First and Business Class.

The range features new colour palettes and new fragrances, along with a keepsake mirror, and a myriad of thoughtful amenities for passenger comfort – onboard select routes and long-haul flights now.

In keeping with Emirates' commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience onboard, the First and Business Class kit bags feature new trending pantones and designs, along with Bulgari fragrances encapsulated in bottles designed exclusively for Emirates, the airline said.

The new range presents eight different collectible bags across First and Business Class, in a classic tan and black fabric, contemporary silver with lilac, or understated black with lilac highlights.

Economy and Premium Economy passengers can also look forward to new collectible amenity kits, to be launched towards the end of the year, Emirates said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).