SAO PAULO - Brazilian planemaker Embraer on Tuesday published a new 20-year market outlook at the Paris Airshow, saying it expects a need for flexibility to drive demand in the up-to-150-seat segment in the period.

Embraer, the world's No.3 aircraft maker after Boeing and Airbus, said in a statement it expects global demand for new aircraft in the segment to reach 11,000 units in the period, including jets and turboprops.

Those aircraft are seen valued at $650 billion, said Embraer, which also forecasts global passenger volume to grow 3.2% annually in the period.

