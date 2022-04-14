Cairo – EgyptAir has announced that it will operate daily direct flights between Cairo and the Libyan city of Benghazi starting from 18 April this year.

This comes in line with the Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation’s vision to bolster its presence in Africa, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on Wednesday.

Chairman and CEO of Egyptair Airlines Company, Amr Abu El-Enien, noted that the national company aims to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Egypt and Libya.

Abu El-Enien added that the airline will operate Boeing 737-800 flights between Cairo and Benghazi on a daily basis.

Last March, EgyptAir unveiled plans to operate special flights from several Spanish cities to Luxor International Airport.

