EPI, an entity of Abu Dhabi-based EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil and gas, and defence industries, said it has entered into a strategic deal with Airbus Atlantic to manufacture vital metallic components for ATR aircraft.

An essential pillar of Airbus and an industrial world leader in aerostructures, the Airbus Atlantic works to deliver the highest standards of quality and operational excellence, both to Airbus and to aeronautical manufacturers such as Dassault Aviation, Bombardier and ATR.

On the key agreement, EPI said it marks a significant milestone for the group as it expands into the production domain of ATR packages, complementing its existing commercial programmes.

It also positions EPI as a key player in the manufacturing of metallic components for ATR72 and ATR42 aircraft.

Under the agreement, EPI will provide comprehensive support to meet Airbus Atlantic’s rigorous requirements, standards and targets throughout the industrialisation and production phases.

"This new contract with Airbus Atlantic deepens our existing cooperation and reflects our unrelenting dedication to excellence and innovation," remarked its CEO Michael Deshaies at the signing ceremony held on the sidelines of the recent Airbus D2P conference in Toulouse, France.

EPI, he stated, continues to establish strategic local and international partnerships with the industry’s biggest players to bolster the group's capabilities, expertise, and value chain.

"For this project, we will utilise industry-leading and high performing Computer Numerical Control (CNC) equipment to automate the machining process with high precision. It is a great honour to have EPI products featured on the world’s leading twin-engine turboprop airliner," he added.

