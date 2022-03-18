Long-haul operator Emirates Airline expects airport traffic to surge to more than 1.3 million passengers over the course of the next two weekends, as many travel for their spring break holidays.

More than 700,000 of the passengers will be departing from Dubai International's Emirates Terminal 3, while 630,000 will be arriving on Emirates flights, the airline said on Friday.

Emirates said incoming traffic is also expected to surge as many travellers look to experience Expo 2020 before it ends on March 31.

Air travel recovery slowed in January 2022 compared to a year earlier, as many countries around the world had imposed travel restrictions to curb the Omicron outbreak in November.

Total demand for air travel at the beginning of the year was up 82.3 percent compared to January 2021, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by seban Scaria)

