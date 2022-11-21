Aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has completed the acquisition of SKY Fund I Irish, Ltd and its subsidiaries on November 18, 2022.

Sky Fund I owns and is committed to own 36 aircraft on lease to 14 airline customers in 11 countries. Next-generation technology aircraft represent more than 90% of the acquired portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Following the acquisition of SKY Fund I, DAE Capital’s fleet of owned, managed, committed and mandated-to-manage aircraft will grow to nearly 500 aircraft. The owned portfolio will comprise of nearly 50% of fuel-efficient, next-generation aircraft.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

