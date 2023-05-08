Cebu Pacific (CEB), a leading Philippine carrier, is marking its 10 years of operations to Dubai with a special seat sale from Dubai to Manila for flights from May 5 to 9 for as low as AED10 ($2.72) one-way base fare.

The travel period is from June 1 to November 30, 2023.

CEB, the only Philippine flag carrier to fly twice daily between Dubai and Manila, has continued to offer low fares for travelers to and from UAE, up to 54 per cent lower than other airlines, making air travel much more accessible and affordable for overseas Filipinos and tourists.

“Dubai is an important destination for Cebu Pacific as it serves as home to hundreds of thousands of overseas Filipinos who are working hard to earn a living for their families and contribute to Philippine economy,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

“We are committed to continuously provide our kababayans (fellow countrymen) in the UAE the easiest and fastest connectivity to the Philippines, and link tourists from all over the world to the best destinations in our country,” she added.

CEB is set to double the capacity of its Dubai-Manila route as it grows by 109 per cent of its pre-pandemic level in May, equivalent to up to 29,000 additional seats per month.

The airline operates the widest domestic network from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila flying to 29 Philippine destinations, allowing Filipinos to easily connect to their home provinces and international tourist to travel to the world’s best beaches.

With CEB retaining its terminal assignments at NAIA Terminal 3 and 4, travelers from Dubai will also be able to reach their local destination of choice hassle-free.

CEB flew its maiden Dubai-Manila flight on 7 October 2013, making it the airline’s first ever long-haul flight. It was also the first local carrier to land in Dubai in 15 years.

CEB is firmly in place for full recovery as it restores 100 per cent of its pre-COVID network and capacity, aided by its seat sales, widest domestic network, and reinstatement of all its international destinations.

The airline flies to 35 domestic and 23 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

