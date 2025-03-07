DOHA: Qatar’s Boeing office will strengthen the local aerospace sector through research and technology advancements in addition to fostering innovation and providing support for start-ups to drive and develop sustainable aviation, said an official. These enhancements, however, aim to build a skilled local workforce that can contribute to the sector’s long-term success.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Omar Arekat, Vice President of Boeing’s Commercial Sales and Marketing for the Middle East, said: “Boeing is honoured to be a trusted aerospace partner to Qatar on all fronts, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.”

A key focus of Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy is equipping the local workforce with the skills necessary for a dynamic economy. He said “Since 2009, Boeing has been working to empower Qatar’s youth by investing $1.5m in STEM education and workforce development. Through partnerships with institutions like Qatar University and INJAZ Qatar, we are nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders who will drive Qatar into the future.”

Meanwhile, Boeing’s collaborative research initiatives with the Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) and the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council foster technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, connected cargo solutions, and uncrewed aerial systems, while also creating new opportunities for Qatari talent.

The aviation company and Invest Qatar signed a memorandum of understanding last year, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country as the agreement lays the foundation for the creation of a new legal entity, ‘Boeing Aerospace Doha LLC’.

“This long-term collaboration between Boeing and Invest Qatar will expedite our strategic efforts to contribute to Qatar’s economic diversification and enhance the country’s competitiveness on a global scale,” Arekat said.

The official highlighted that the Middle East is a key priority market for Boeing by partnering with many of the region’s leading airlines, including Qatar Airways. He said, “Today, these airlines are flying some of our most advanced, dependable, and fuel-efficient aircraft to serve the needs of travellers, promote tourism, and facilitate trade.”

Additionally, the transportation and logistics sector is crucial in Qatar National Vision 2030, driving economic diversification through tourism and trade.

The aviation expert stressed that “Boeing is a dedicated partner” in supporting Qatar’s aerospace ambitions, in line with the country’s objectives in human capital development, sustainability, and global connectivity.

With 80 percent of the world’s population located within a six-hour flight from Doha, Boeing continues to strategically partner with Qatar Airways to enhance the passenger experience, achieve sustainability goals, and expand new routes.

Boeing’s defence platforms, including F-15 fighter jets, C-17 airlifters, and AH-64 Apache helicopters, remain essential in protecting Qatar’s airspace and providing vital support for humanitarian missions around the globe.

As Qatar expands its connectivity, environmental sustainability continues to be a top priority. Since becoming a member of ICAO in 2022, Qatar has committed to its 2050 net-zero target.

Arekat underlined “Boeing supports Qatar Airways in its efforts to minimise the environmental impact of air travel by using digital innovations for operational efficiency, exploring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) options, and flying one of the youngest fleets in the industry.”

On the other hand, the commercial aviation market in Qatar remains strong, fuelled by high demand for air travel and increased investment in fleet expansion and modernisation.

As the country is central to this growth, having positioned itself as a key hub for air travel and freight, Boeing expects more than 3,100 new commercial airplanes in the Middle East over the next 20 years.

“Our expanded collaboration with Invest Qatar and the establishment of a new legal entity will allow us to strengthen our contribution to the development of a knowledge-based economy and nurture local talent in line with Qatar’s ambitious growth plans,” he added.

