ABU DHABI - Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), emphasised the aviation sector's critical role in the global economy, noting that it accounts for 12 to 13 percent of GDP in some countries and supports millions of jobs worldwide.

Speaking on the sidelines of the “ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium 2025” and the “Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace” in Abu Dhabi, Al Marri stated that the aviation sector contributes approximately $4.1 trillion to the global economy, directly benefiting individuals, families, and communities by providing job opportunities and promoting economic development.

He also pointed out aviation's essential role in boosting the tourism sector, with 58% of international tourists relying on air travel. The sector’s efficiency also enables businesses to connect with global markets, facilitates tourists' access to destinations, and strengthens companies' ability to reach clients and suppliers worldwide.

Al Marri pointed out that aviation helps bridge the gap between remote and underserved areas and urban centres, improving access to essential services like healthcare and education. It plays a vital role in humanitarian efforts, such as disaster response and medical evacuations, helping overcome geographical challenges.