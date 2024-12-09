Air India has ordered 100 more Airbus aircraft, the Tata Group-owned airline said on Monday.

The order, which comprises 10 widebody A350 and 90 narrowbody A320 family aircraft, is in addition to the 470 aircraft order the airline placed with Airbus and Boeing last year.

Reuters reported in October that Air India was the unnamed customer behind an order for 85 Airbus jets.

The former state-owned airline had in February last year ordered 250 jets from Airbus and 220 from Boeing, and had also negotiated a total of 370 options and purchase rights from the two planemakers on top of the main order.

Air India said last year that it had options for ordering 70 more Boeing jets but did not publish a breakdown for Airbus.

Since taking control of the carrier in 2022, Tata Group has spent millions of dollars on ordering hundreds of new jets and changing the carrier's logo, branding, plane livery, and upgrading interiors for over half its fleet.

It also merged Vistara, its joint venture with Singapore Airlines, with Air India in 2024.

Neither Air India nor Airbus disclosed the value of the latest order.

