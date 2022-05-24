Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from Abu Dhabi, starting from 28th June, 2022.

Nestled along the Caspian Sea, Baku is the capital and commercial hub of Azerbaijan. Famous for its medieval walled old city as well as modern skyscrapers, Baku combines the best of both worlds, offering travelers a unique immersive experience between the old and the new.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is currently serving 24 routes since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.



