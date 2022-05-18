ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has signed two Musataha contracts with two local private sector companies to build and operate two farms, one in Al Ain and the other in Abu Dhabi, with a total value of around AED 310 million.

The first Musataha contract was signed with Emirates Hydroponics Farms to build and operate a hydroponic farm for the production of vegetables, fruits, and mushrooms for canning in a controlled environment. The farm will be located in the Abu Dhabi region on an area of 325,000 square metres with a total value of AED 260 million.

This farm supports the aspirations of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority to implement modern farming systems and diversify agricultural production in controlled environments, as well as the food security system in terms of agricultural production and manufacturing While the second Musataha contract signed with the Emirates International Agricultural Advanced Company to establish and operate a farm for the production of vegetables and fruits in the system of net houses, in addition to the growing of azola and jojoba plants and fish farming (Aquaponic). The farm will be located in Al Ain area on an area of 750,000 square metres at cost of about AED 50 million. The production of this farm supports the food security system in the UAE and strengthens the ADAFSA's efforts to develop and modernise the agriculture sector in Abu Dhabi and achieve its sustainability.

The two projects are part of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority's efforts to expand agricultural projects and investments and expand cooperation with private sector companies to ensure sustainable agricultural and food development in Abu Dhabi.

A part of ADAFSA's strategy and the recently launched agricultural and food investment map, these projects aim to support agricultural and animal research focusing on plant agriculture and livestock, as well as projects that target innovation and scientific research based on addressing the challenges of soil, water, and climate change.



