Abu Dhabi’s Yahsat Government Solutions has secured a 24 million dirhams ($6.5 million) contract from Abu Dhabi Ship Building to provide advanced and secure satellite communication services.

Yahsat Government Solutions is Al Yah Satellite Communications Company’s (Yahsat) dedicated government arm.

Yahsat will design, deliver and integrate the satellite communication systems in vessels produced by Abu Dhabi Ship Building, it said in a bourse filing to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where its shares trade.

Yahsat is partly owned by Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala and has plans to launch a new satellite in 2023 to provide advanced data services to its clients by 2024.

