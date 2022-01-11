The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, a government agency in Abu Dhabi, has partnered with eBay to support the SME sector and help small businesses go global.

The new partnership, established through the Fund’s e-Empower programme, will see small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) learn the best practices in selling through the digital platform as an independent seller, as well as avail themselves of free listings and higher selling limits.

The partnership will also benefit medium-large enterprises in Abu Dhabi who will receive a personal training programme with eBay experts and enjoy higher selling limits, complementary eBay store subscription, as well as “integration” subsidy and marketing benefits.

A rival of Amazon.com, eBay has more than 159 million buyers worldwide in 190 markets and logs 250 million searches a day.

In 2021 alone, eBay saw an increase of more than 28 percent of UAE sellers on its platform, according to Jenny Hui, General Manager of Global Emerging Markets at eBay.

“As one of our target markets, we see great potential in the UAE and wish to assist local SMEs go global and ease their journey,” Hui said.

In September 2020, the Khalifa Fund partnered with e-commerce giant Amazon to launch e-Empower, an initiative that seeks to help small businesses thrive in the digital economy.

Through the partnership, Amazon was expected to provide online business course, including more than 50 hours of virtual training sessions, seller support and access to resources, to SMEs in Abu Dhabi.

