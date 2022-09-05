Actions to take now to counter inflation

Samer HijaziAbu Dhabi Office Managing Partner Grant Thornton UAE
Samer has extensive experience leading complex audit engagements for global investment banks, FTSE 100 banks, sovereign wealth funds, investment managers, international and local banks. He was instrumental in the formation of the UK Islamic finance practice and developed new products and solutions to deliver to all UK Islamic financial institutions, FTSE 100 banks and global investment banks, which saw him becoming de facto UK Head of Islamic Finance in 2009 and Global Head in 2013.