Social media
Qais Al Khonji
Qais Al Khonji
Qais Al KhonjiIndustry Expert
Qais Al Khonji is an Omani businessman and entrepreneur. His first business formed in 2010 was a trading company that bought and sold goods from China, but in 2012 he founded his second company, Genesis International, which is an IT solutions provider that has created a smart payments system for utility bills. In 2013, he founded Genesis Projects and Investments - a niche oil and gas service provider analyzing the upstream and downstream processing of oil. He is also a board member of Oman National Engineering & Investment co, of Mucat National Holding and of Sharakah - an initiative aimed at encouraging the development of entrepreneurs and SMEs in Oman.
BUSINESS

Gulf economies need to find their own path to diversification

Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

GLOBAL MARKETS

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
VIDEO: Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
INSIGHTS
1

Erdogan plays up diplomatic gains with eye on elections

2

Democrats score big wins on climate, drugs with $430bln U.S. Senate bill

3

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

4

Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

5

Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters

LATEST VIDEO

Equities

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels

Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
Investor optimism dips to early-pandemic levels
LATEST NEWS
1

Post pandemic Britons still spend more time working from home

2

Ajman registers 13% growth in certificates of origin during H1, 2022

3

Four-day workweek in Sharjah: Traffic accidents down 40%, employees' productivity increases

4

Sharjah Asset Management launches new corporate strategy for 2023-25

5

UAE’s gross premium to grow by 5% in 2022: S&P Global Ratings

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate

First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
OIL AND GAS

Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard