Social media
Mohamed Damak
Mohamed Damak
Mohamed DamakIndustry ExpertMohamed Damak is a Senior Director within the Financial Services at S&P Global Ratings. He covers financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region. Mohamed is also the Global Head of Islamic Finance within S&P Global Ratings, leading a global team of Islamic Finance analysts.Before re-joining S&P Global Ratings, Mohamed worked as a Principal Credit Risk Officer for the African Development Bank in Tunis. From 2006 to 2010, Mohamed worked for S&P Global Ratings covering conventional and Islamic financial institutions in the Middle East and North Africa region.Mohamed holds a PhD in Finance and Master in Money, Banking and Finance from University of Paris 2, Pantheon Assas and a Master degree in Financial Institutions Management from Ecole Suprieure de Commerce de Tunis.
Islamic Finance

Global sukuk issuances to stabilise in 2022

Mohamed DamakIndustry Expert
Markets

Weekly Q&amp;A: "Green sukuk allow issuers to access not only the pool of conventional investors interested in green projects but also Islamic investors"

Mohamed DamakIndustry Expert
Read more

PICK OF THE DAY

ECONOMY

South Africa will be less dependent on food imports amidst surging inflation

South Africa will be less dependent on food imports amidst surging inflation
South Africa will be less dependent on food imports amidst surging inflation

INSIGHTS

Ukraine conflict hurts Russian science, as West pulls funding

Vision 2030 driving development in Saudi Arabia

The case for and against EU sanctions on Russian oil

Warner Bros Discovery's Zaslav takes over as streaming bubble bursts

U.S. gas storage emptied by exports to Europe and Asia: Kemp

LATEST VIDEO

GCC

Recruitments in UAE soar above pre-pandemic levels

Recruitments in UAE soar above pre-pandemic levels
Recruitments in UAE soar above pre-pandemic levels

LATEST NEWS

Abu Dhabi Global Market grants In-Principle Approval for Binance

Two killed, several injured by Russian shelling -- Kharkiv governor

Algeria could increase gas supply to Italy by 4 bcm/year

E-scooters in Dubai: Dh200 fine announced for haphazard parking

Dubai: E-scooter licence permits must by end of this month; exemptions announced

SPONSORED CONTENT

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Global Macro & Rates with Simon Ballard
FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – GlO Q1 –Emerging markets and global stocks with Chris Langner

FINANCIAL SERVICES

First Abu Dhabi Bank – Global Investment Outlook Q1 – Oil & Africa with Glenn Wepener