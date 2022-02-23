Social media
Kenny Lam
Kenny Lam
Kenny Lam

Kenny Lam is the Associated Director Retail Advisory for the Middle East at Savills. He joined Savills in early 2013 and has worked in multiple markets during this time, starting with Hong Kong, followed by Canada and now the Middle East. Lam has assisted premier global retailers on complex projects such as transaction management, lease administration, portfolio strategy and national brand rollouts. His notable clients include APM Monaco, Dyson, Escada, J. Crew, Procter & Gamble, Lululemon and Tumi. As part of the Cross Border Retail team at Savills, he is currently responsible for the expansion of the retail advisory and agency across the Middle East.

Business

UAE brands might go solo: What does that mean for all those involved?

Kenny Lam

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays