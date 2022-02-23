UAE brands might go solo: What does that mean for all those involved?

Kenny Lam
Kenny Lam is the Associated Director Retail Advisory for the Middle East at Savills. He joined Savills in early 2013 and has worked in multiple markets during this time, starting with Hong Kong, followed by Canada and now the Middle East. Lam has assisted premier global retailers on complex projects such as transaction management, lease administration, portfolio strategy and national brand rollouts. His notable clients include APM Monaco, Dyson, Escada, J. Crew, Procter & Gamble, Lululemon and Tumi. As part of the Cross Border Retail team at Savills, he is currently responsible for the expansion of the retail advisory and agency across the Middle East.