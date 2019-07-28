Social media
Hussain QaragholiIndustry ExpertHussain joined Deutsche Bank in 2014 and has around 18 years of corporate finance, structured solutions, and debt capital markets experience. He was previously with Merrill Lynch in New York, and Citigroup in London.Hussain serves on the Board of Directors of the Rand Corporations Center for Middle East Public Policy; is a member of the Konrad Adenauer Foundations Iraq Policy Group; and member of the Atlantic Councils Task Force on the Future of Iraq. Hussain has been featured in the Financial Times, Time Magazine, The Banker, FDI Magazine, Platts Energy Week, and the internationally broadcast CNBC Capital Connection. Hussain is recipient of the International Financing Review Global and EMEA Restructuring Deal of the Year award. Hussain holds a Bachelors of Arts with Honors from The College of William and Mary, and Masters Degree from the School of Foreign Service and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Market appetite for Iraqi risk improves significantly

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

