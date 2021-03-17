Beyond bureaucracy: The UAE and Israel top vaccine roll-out charts

Social media
Dustin Seale
Dustin W. Seale is a partner in Heidrick & Struggles London office and managing partner of Heidrick Consulting in Europe. He focuses on CEO and board advisory, specifically on improving leadership and talent, and transforming organizations through culture. In addition to his leadership role in Heidrick Consulting, he is part of the leadership team for Heidrick & Struggles in EMEA and the EMEA CEO & Board of Directors Practice. Dustins experience spans a broad range of industries, including, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, automotive, banking, consumer goods, technology, and others.
