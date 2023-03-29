PHOTO
World's usable nuke arsenal rose in 2022: study
The nine official and unofficial nuclear powers held 9,576 ready-to-use warheads in 2023 -- up from 9,440 the year prior, according to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor published by the NGO Norwegian People's Aid

