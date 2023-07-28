Social media
Home page>WORLD>UK and Europe>Will Mediterranean touri...
CLIMATE CHANGE

Will Mediterranean tourism fall to climate change?

Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP
Agence France-Presse (AFP)/AFP

Other countries around the Mediterranean have also been hit

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 28, 2023
WEATHERCLIMATE CHANGE
PHOTO
Destructive fires, temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius and tourists dodging possible catastrophe by staying home. Will climate change end up transforming tourism — not least in the Mediterranean?
Regions which welcome a sizeable share of holidaymakers are also those hardest hit by climate change. In Greece, thousands of tourists have been evacuated in recent days from the islands of Rhodes and Corfu which have been ravaged by fires touched off by suffocatingly hot weather.
Rhodes’ international airport has morphed into an improvised campsite flooded by disorientated tourists.
Other countries around the Mediterranean have also been hit.
In Spain, the thermometer has shot 15 degrees above normal summer season levels. Italy has also laboured under heatwaves with the island of Sardinia melting under 48 Celsius while, on Monday, Tunis endured 49C.
Tourism plays a key role in the region’s economies — the sector accounts for nearly a quarter of GDP in Greece and 12 percent in Spain.
The soaring temperatures could turn off visitors.
For Jean-François Rial, who heads French travel firm Voyageurs du Monde, “global warming is going to render some destinations less and less visitable. The whole of the Mediterranean is concerned and yet it is the main destination of European travellers.”
In Spain, “we’re starting to hear tourists ask themselves” if they should be looking to spend their summer break on the Mediterranean coast, said Joantxo Llantada, professor at Madrid’s IE Business School.
According to a recent note from Moody’s, “heatwaves may reduce Southern Europe’s attractiveness as a tourist destination in the longer term or at the very least reduce demand in summer, which will have negative economic consequences given the importance of the sector.”
Not so fast, suggests Hamit Kuk, who heads the association of Turkish travel operators.
“This issue is very important for the tourism industry — but it is not a problem if temperatures are very hot in Antalya because European tourists mostly prefer to see the sun,” Kuk told AFP.
“We can look at the examples of Egypt and Dubai. In July-August there are temperatures of 45C and tourists still prefer to go there.”
The president of Tunisia’s hotel federation, Dora Miled, told AFP that to date “the heat has had no impact on tourism.
“If we have yet to return to 2019 activity levels ... that’s above all mainly due to the high cost of air travel,” said Miled.
Didier Arino, who heads the Protourisme travel consultancy in France, said: “When it comes to their holidays, people don’t dream of a cool destination, they want good weather.”
Even in Greece it is not certain that the fires will dissuade tourists from coming.
Kostas Chryssohoides, vice prefect of Dodecanese, an island group in the southeastern Aegean Sea that includes Rhodes, observed that “24,000 tourists arrived on Rhodes” between Sunday and Monday, fires notwithstanding. Only a handful cancelled “as a precaution”, he said.
Should it become next to impossible to visit a destination sweltering under abnormal temperatures holidaymakers could look further afield, suggests Jean-Francois Rial, who said “northern European destinations are on the rise.”
He suggested that Britain and Ireland could both gain in tourist traction.
One thing sector professionals agree on is that tourism will change. They anticipate that total visitors to the Mediterranean could rise — but reserve in seasons outside summer, boosted by increasing demand from pensioners.
“For now we have no worries about domestic market demand, but if the global climate crisis continues to escalate, we will have to review the summer and winter seasons,” said Hamit Kuk.
In Rial’s view, “that could perhaps be a chance to reduce ‘over-tourism’... losing some clients in summertime but gaining more in the other nine months of the year.”
Albania is hoping to cash in on that, with a warm season that stretches into October. The country is currently experiencing a boom in tourism, with a 30% jump in arrivals expected this year.
In Croatia, where tourism accounts for 20 percent of the economy, experts are pushing the development of other options for the country’s Adriatic coastline, which could benefit rural regions.
For Protourisme’s Arino, climate change will force tourism to evolve.
“We must conceive our cities somewhat differently, our resorts, the range of activities on offer.”
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

German economy stagnates in Q2, missing estimate for slight growth

German economy stagnates in Q2, missing estimate for slight growth
German economy stagnates in Q2, missing estimate for slight growth
GRAINS

Putin promises free grain at Africa summit

Putin promises free grain at Africa summit
Putin promises free grain at Africa summit
INTEREST RATE

ECB ‘open-minded’ on next move after raising rates to 23-year high

ECB ‘open-minded’ on next move after raising rates to 23-year high
ECB ‘open-minded’ on next move after raising rates to 23-year high
TRADE

Egypt, Serbia negotiate to conclude free trade agreement

Egypt, Serbia negotiate to conclude free trade agreement
Egypt, Serbia negotiate to conclude free trade agreement
AVIATION

British Airways parent IAG flies back to profit

British Airways parent IAG flies back to profit
British Airways parent IAG flies back to profit
GREECE

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume

Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume
Greece races to tackle wildfires as winds set to resume
POLITICS

Russian-born press baron decries UK 'Russophobia'

Russian-born press baron decries UK 'Russophobia'
Russian-born press baron decries UK 'Russophobia'
SWITZERLAND

Remains of climber recovered in Switzerland 37 years on

Remains of climber recovered in Switzerland 37 years on
Remains of climber recovered in Switzerland 37 years on
MOST READ
1.

South Africa minister questions $8.5bln climate deal - report

2.

Most Gulf central banks raise key interest rates tracking the US Fed

3.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

4.

Saudi Arabia invests $3.9bln to fund biotech projects

5.

Congo blocks gold refinery days before launch - report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Algeria counts costs after deadly wildfires

2

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record -scientists

3

Wildfires bring death and destruction to sun-scorched Mediterranean

4

Without climate action, extreme wildfires may be here to stay: UAE media

5

UAE: Rain is common during summer, but experts observe decline in downpours

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENTERTAINMENT

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India
UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India
METALS

Nigeria seeks to restart production at $2.5bln aluminium smelter

GCC COUNTRIES

Nearly 9mln Indians based in GCC, with UAE topping the list - report

EQUITIES

Dubai-listed cooling company Tabreed reports Q2 profit of $40.8mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian Oil Corp swings to Q1 profit on higher marketing margins

2

London stocks rise on upbeat AstraZeneca results; BOJ stokes rate worries

3

German economy stagnates in Q2, missing estimate for slight growth

4

Japan finmin Suzuki says he'll watch BOJ policy impact on markets

5

Global central banks begin policy shift as inflation cools

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds