MOSCOW-- A volcano has erupted following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck off Russia's east coast, spurting a column of ash miles into the air, said the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology Sunday.

Experts from the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the Shiveluch volcano ejected a column of ash to an altitude of 492 km. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation confirmed no tsunami danger after the earthquake.

Yesterday, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

Shiveluch volcano is one of the largest volcanoes in Kamchatka, which is 2,500 meters high and estimated to be 60-70 thousand years old.

