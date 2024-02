Ukraine's January exports showed an almost 10% rise year-on-year, reaching $3.4 bln, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

"In terms of export volumes, we are reaching the pre-war level," Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting.

Ukraine has been working on ways to expand its logistics routes while crossings at the Polish border remain blocked (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)