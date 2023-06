Ukraine's foreign currency reserves grew to a new 11-year high of $37.3 billion as of June 1 thanks to financial aid from Western partners, the central bank said on Tuesday.

"International reserves rose thanks to stable and rhythmic inflows from international partners, which exceeded the net sale of currency by the National Bank and the country's debt payments in foreign currency," it said in a statement.

