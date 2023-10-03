Ukraine fired cluster munitions at a Russian village near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, damaging several houses, the governor of Russia's Bryansk region said.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties in the shelling of the village of Klimovo, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the governor's statement, which he made without providing visual evidence. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the United States, but it has pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Russian officials in Bryansk and other regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv of an indiscriminate shelling by Ukraine's armed forces.

Cluster munitions are prohibited by more than 100 countries. They typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area. Those that fail to explode can pose a danger for decades.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



