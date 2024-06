Ukraine's GPD grew by 4.3% in January - May compared to the same period last year, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

A year-on-year growth in May was at 3.7%, Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.

"Growth was driven by exports and construction demand. Industries such as metallurgy and machinery saw a recovery," she added. (Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)