LONDON: British annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, slowed slightly to 4.5% in the three months to November, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll of economists had mostly expected regular wage growth of 4.5%, down from 4.6% in the three months to October.
The Bank of England is watching pay as a gauge of how long Britain's still high rate of inflation is likely to last.
Financial markets on Monday showed that at least one 0.25 percentage-point interest rate cut was fully priced in for 2026, with a roughly two-thirds chance of two cuts.
Data published last week showed stronger-than-expected growth in the economy in November after months of caution among businesses before finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget at the end of that month. (Reporting by Suban Abdulla and William Schomberg)