LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday said that an unprecedented package of support for households and businesses facing rising energy bills would help the economy overall, mitigating its high cost.

Truss said that the cost of the energy support would be laid out in more detail. A fiscal event is planned for Friday.

"The cost is mitigated, first of all by the overall benefits to the economy, but also the fact that we are now investing in the long term supply," Truss told Sky News in an interview in New York.

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)