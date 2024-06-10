British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had not considered resigning following mistakes in his election campaign, including a decision to leave D-Day commemorations early last week which prompted him to issue a public apology .

"No, of course not," Sunak told broadcasters on Monday when asked if it had crossed his mind to quit.

"I am energised about the vision we are putting forward for the country. This campaign is not even half way through yet."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James)