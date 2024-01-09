British lawmakers will next week debate Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's latest immigration bill, which seeks to overcome legal blockages to his plan to send migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda.

The bill will be debated on Jan. 16 and 17, the leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt said on Tuesday.

Two months after the Supreme Court declared the Rwanda policy unlawful, Sunak is hoping the emergency legislation will override any laws that would prevent the deportation scheme going ahead. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)