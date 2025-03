British inflation is set to average 3.2% in 2025, according to forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility published on Wednesday.

In October, at the time of British finance minister Rachel Reeves's first budget, the OBR said it expected inflation of 2.6% this year.

Official data published earlier on Wednesday showed consumer price inflation eased to an annual 2.8% in February.

