British consumers increased the pace of their borrowing by the most in five years in the 12 months to October, according to Bank of England data published on Wednesday.

Consumer credit grew by 8.1%, the most since the 12 months to October 2018, the data showed.

The BoE also said lenders approved 47,383 mortgages for house purchases last month, the most since July but still much lower than before the sharp rise in mortgage costs a year ago.

