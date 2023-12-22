Britain's car output witnessed its best November since 2020, helped by a rise in production for the overseas market and easing supply chain challenges, industry data showed on Friday.

Production rose nearly 15%, with 91,923 cars rolling out of factory gates last month.

"UK car production is firmly back on track following the tough COVID years and resulting supply chain challenges," Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said.

Export volumes increased by 15.2%, mainly driven by demand from the European Union, China and Turkey, the data showed.

Demand for electric vehicles (EV) continued its upward trend last month, with volume up 20% to 35,169 units.

The European Union Council on Thursday approved a plan to give electric vehicle (EV) makers in the EU and Britain until the end of 2026 to comply with local content rules, delaying the imposition of tariffs on EVs traded with the UK.

The two are each other's largest market for exports of EVs, which are being encouraged as an alternative to carbon-emitting internal combustion engine vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel.

The overall production for the home market last month rose 13.4%.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)