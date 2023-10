British transport operator FirstGroup on Wednesday forecast fiscal 2024 profit ahead of its prior expectations, partly helped by strong passenger numbers and increased leisure travel during the summer period.

The company said it expected fiscal 2024 adjusted operating profit to be ahead of its earlier forecast by about 14 million pounds ($17.20 million) to 20 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8139 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)