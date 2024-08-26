Paris, France – Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder and CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, was reportedly arrested by French police at Le Bourget airport near Paris on Saturday evening, according to news agencies, which cited unnamed officials.

Durov, who was allegedly travelling aboard his private jet from Azerbaijan, was detained around 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT). The arrest was reportedly carried out in connection with a warrant issued for his failure to take sufficient measures to prevent the use of Telegram for criminal activities, according to reports from French broadcaster TF1.

The Russian-born entrepreneur, who is believed to hold French citizenship, is expected to appear in court on Sunday. The charges against him reportedly relate to a preliminary investigation led by France’s OFMIN, an agency focused on preventing violence against minors. The investigation includes allegations of fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime, and the promotion of terrorism, according to sources close to the case.

One investigator was quoted saying, “Enough of Telegram’s impunity,” while expressing surprise that Durov chose to come to Paris despite knowing he was a wanted man.

What is Telegram?

Telegram is one of the world’s leading social media platforms, competing with giants like Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok. Founded by Pavel Durov and his brother Nikolai in 2013, the platform is known for its focus on privacy and encrypted communication. Telegram has rapidly grown in popularity, with a goal of reaching one billion active users by next year.

Durov fled Russia in 2014 after refusing government demands to shut down opposition groups on VKontakte (VK), the social media platform he founded before selling it. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram became a key source of uncensored, sometimes controversial, content from both sides of the conflict.

Russia’s Response to the Arrest

The Russian Embassy in France is reportedly taking “immediate steps” to verify the circumstances surrounding Durov’s arrest, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took to Telegram to speculate on whether Moscow would demand Durov’s release or remain silent on the matter.

Telegram remains a critical communication tool in Russia, used by many government officials and politicians.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

