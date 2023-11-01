The renewables arm of British power generator SSE has taken an investment decision to build a 320 megawatt (MW) battery storage project in Yorkshire, north England, it said on Wednesday.

Britain has a goal to decarbonise its electricity system by 2035 by increasing renewable power generation which will also require a large scale-up of battery storage projects to help balance supply when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing.

“This is another positive step towards reaching our net zero targets, enabling us to provide stored energy to the grid and provide balancing energy supply to support intermittent renewable energy generation," said Richard Cave-Bigley, director of solar and battery at SSE Renewables.

The Monk Fryston battery project will be able to run for two hours at a time and is expected to be operational by spring 2026, SSE said.




