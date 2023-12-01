PHOTO
Factory activity in Spain contracted for the eighth consecutive month in November as sales to and orders from domestic and foreign customers fell amid political as well as economic uncertainties, a survey showed on Thursday.
The HCOB Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Spanish manufacturing compiled by S&P Global was 46.3 in November, a tad higher than the 45.1 reported in October, but lower than the 47.7 in September. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.
"Panellists widely linked the deterioration in output to a lack of workloads at their plants. New business inflows were reported to have fallen again," S&P Global said in its report.
As a result, companies reduced staffing for the fourth month in five, S&P Global said.
The growing competition in the different markets is driving factory gate prices down.
Despite the manufacturing sector's recent weakness, Spain's gross domestic product expanded a faster than expected 0.3% in the third quarter, meaning Spain is growing faster than most large European Union economies.
The government expects a solid 2.4% economic growth this year.
S&P Global's sister survey on services, which account for about half of the economy, has shown almost constant growth so far this year. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Toby Chopra)