Spain's gross domestic product grew 0.5% in the second quarter, National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday, as it revised its July estimate up from a 0.4% growth.

Spanish GDP in the April to June period grew 2.2% from the same period a year ago, INE said, a faster pace than the 1.8% growth originally estimated.

INE also revised Spain's GDP growth for the first quarter of 2023 to a quarter-on quarter growth of 0.6% up from 0.5%. The year-on-year growth in the first quarter remained unchanged at 4.2%. (Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, editing by Inti Landauro)



