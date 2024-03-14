Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation rate fell to 2.9% in February from 3.5% in the period through January, final data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday.

The INE data confirmed the flash reading of the indicator from Feb. 29. It was also in line with the average estimate from analysts polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 3.5% in the 12 months through February, down from 3.6% in the period through January, INE said.

Spain's national consumer prices rose 2.8% year-on-year in February, down from 3.4% in the period through January. (Reporting by Maria Luiza Amaral, editing by David Latona)



