Spain's public debt rose to the equivalent of 109.0% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of the first quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of the first quarter was higher than the 107.7% at the end of the previous quarter and lower than the 111.2% registered in at the end of the first quarter in 2023, the central bank said.

Spanish central bank expects debt-to-GDP ratio at 105.8% at the end of 2024, before rising to 107.2% in 2026. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)



