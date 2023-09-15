Spanish acting Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday she expects the European Union countries to reach an agreement on the bloc's rules that limit governments' budget deficits and borrowing by the end of this year.

"What we will do is lay out an ambitious calendar to have an agreement by the end of the year under the Spanish presidency," she told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers held in Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

Spain holds the EU's rotating presidency until Dec. 31. (Reporting by Belen Carreño and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)