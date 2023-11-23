Spain's Budget minister Maria Jesus Montero expects the 2024 budget to be approved in the first quarter of next year, she told national broadcaster TVE on Thursday.

The Spanish Parliament generally approves the annual government budget by the end of the previous year, though the process was delayed this year as it took Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez four months to secure another term in office after an inconclusive general election in July. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Editing by Inti Landauro)



