Slovakia and Ukraine's farm ministers have agreed to set up a licensing system for trading in grains, which would allow a ban on imports of four Ukrainian commodities to Slovakia to be lifted once the system is set up, the Slovak Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

Ukraine also agreed to halt a complaint over the import ban that it had filed against Slovakia with the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Slovak ministry said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague, editing by Jason Hovet)