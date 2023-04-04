AMSTERDAM: Several people were 'seriously injured' and a fire broke out after a passenger train carrying at least 50 people derailed following a collision with a freight train in the Netherlands, local emergency services said early on Tuesday.

The front carriage of the passenger train derailed after and ploughed into a field, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, its said.

Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services said.

Dutch Railways (NS) said in a tweet that trains between Leiden city and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the collision.