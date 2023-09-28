Serbia has unveiled its first Smart Police Station, leveraging the advanced expertise of the UAE in the development and implementation of smart policing technologies and practices. The establishment of the new hi-tech police facility in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, reinforces the strong strategic relations and cooperation between the UAE and Serbia.

Such initiatives align with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and the directives of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Bratislav Gašić, Serbian Minister of the Interior; and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

The initiative is inspired by the pioneering success of Dubai Police’s Smart Police Stations (SPS), which provide security and community services around the clock, without human intervention. The venture is the product of a strategic engagement and collaboration between the two nations, built on exchanging expertise in security, policing and crime prevention.

Bratislav Gašić, Serbia’s Minister of the Interior, expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its support in establishing Serbia’s first Smart Police Station. He said the project is a testament to the growing partnership and close relations between the two countries.

“This venture is a significant milestone in our collaborative efforts and represents our common commitment to advancing public services and security,” Gašić explained. He noted that Dubai Police is an important strategic partner to the Ministry of the Interior of Serbia. He expressed the hope that Serbia and the UAE would continue their collaboration in various areas of mutual interest, bringing benefits to the citizens of both nations.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said the launch of the first Smart Police Station in Serbia reflects the UAE's strategic aspirations to bolster international partnerships and relations, in line with the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“This collaboration epitomises the UAE’s commitment to sharing innovative government practices globally, with the aim of raising living standards and contributing to human advancement,” Al Marri said.

He further said the collaboration has facilitated the transfer of the UAE’s pioneering knowledge and innovation to Serbia. “Our shared objective is to transform Serbian police stations, combining Emirati innovation and Serbian security expertise. These smart police stations will provide various services in multiple languages 24/7 without human intervention, mirroring the SPS in Dubai,” he added.

Al Marri reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting its global partners in their endeavours.