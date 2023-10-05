MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline and diesel prices rose on Thursday on expectations that a fuel export ban introduced on Sept. 21 would be lifted soon.

Diesel prices were 0.34% higher on the day at 57,489 roubles ($576.55) per tonne, according to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose 1.23% to 57,014 roubles ($566.41) per tonne, according to exchange data. ($1 = 99.7125 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)