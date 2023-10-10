Russian wholesale diesel prices continued to increase on Tuesday after Moscow mostly lifted an export ban on the fuel last week, while prices of gasoline, exports of which are still prohibited, fell for the second day in a row.

Diesel prices were up 1.99% on the day at 60,309 roubles ($606.14) per metric ton, data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices were down 3.52% at 54.335 roubles per ton, the exchange data showed.

($1 = 99.4960 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



